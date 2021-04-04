Fatal crash claims life of man

MANSFIELD, PA (WETM) – One man has died after an ATV crash on Saturday in Sullivan Township.

Mansfield fire and ambulance crews were on the scene where the man lost control of the ATV and crashed.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Route 6 and Harris Road around 1:38 p.m.

According to First News Now, the victim passed away at the scene of the crash.

Pennsylvania State Police is investigating the accident.

There is no additional information regarding the man’s identity.

This is a developing story.