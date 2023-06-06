ASYLUM TOWNSHIP, P.a. (WETM) — Two cars were involved in a fatal crash in Asylum Township on Friday.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Michael Bryfogle, 52, was traveling south on Liberty Corners Road near Ellis Hill Road around 5 p.m. on June 2 when his car was struck head-on by a vehicle driving in the wrong lane. The driver of the second vehicle was Aaron Herlt, 21.

Herlt was pronounced dead at the scene by the Bradford County Coroner. Police say he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Bryfogle suffered minor injuries.

Guthrie EMS, Wysox Fire Department, and Jack Williams Towing assisted at the scene. This crash is currently under investigation.