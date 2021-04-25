Fatal crash in Middlebury Township

MIDDLEBURY CENTER, Pa. (WETM) — A Westfield man died on Apr. 24 after an accident at the intersection of Route 287 with Milk Plant Rd at approximately 12:24 p.m.

Wilhelm Kalke, 86, was traveling west on Milk Plant Rd when he attempted to make a left turn onto Route 287 failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

Subsequently, a vehicle traveling on Route 287 struck Kalke’s vehicle causing it to roll over onto its side.

PSP Mansfield responded to the scene. According to State Police, Kalke was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Both vehicles were left disabled and both drivers were transported to Soldiers and Sailors Hospital for serious injuries.

Kalke was later pronounced dead at the hospital.