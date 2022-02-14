Man identified in fatal Valentine’s Day fire in Rome, Pa.

ROME BOROUGH, Pa. (WETM) – New updates have been released following the Bradford County house fire that left one man dead.

The victim has been identified as 79-year-old Guy W. Abell of Rome, Pa.

According to the obituary from Sutfin Funeral Chapel, Abell was a former history teacher at G. Ray Bodley High School in Fulton, N.Y., before he retired in 1997 and moved to Rome.

The house was built by Abell and his father in the 1970s initially meant to be a retirement house for Abell’s parents but became Abell’s permanent residence after his own retirement.

State police say that Abell was not located until after the fire was under control, and was pronounced dead by the Bradford County Coroner at 9:30 a.m. on Feb. 14. State police say that there is no suspected foul play, the investigation into the fire is still ongoing.

If you would like to read Abell’s full obituary you can find it here.

A fire destroyed a home and left one person dead in Rome Borough, Pennsylvania early Monday morning.

Multiple fire crews were called to the scene. 18 News has reached for more information, but there has been no word on the cause of the fire or the identity of the victim.

Footage from a reporter on the scene around 1:15 p.m. showed the residence burned to the ground with only the chimney remaining. A car parked next to the house was also severely damaged.

Information is limited at this time but, stick with 18 News on-air and online for new details as they become available.