Fatal motor vehicle accident in Tioga County Pa over the weekend

TIOGA COUNTY, Pa, (WETM) – The Pennslyvania State Police Department released a woman has died on Sunday, January 31, after her vehicle hit a guard rail in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

The driver, 42-year-old Erica Williamson was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tioga County coroner. Williamson struck the guard rail on Bliss Road in Lawrence Township at 12:39 p.m. Sunday afternoon. After hitting the guard rail, the vehicle rolled multiple times before stopping at the bottom of the embankment.

The crash happened while it was snowing according to State Police. The roadways were covered and it was determined the vehicle left the roadway due to a traveling at a speed not suitable for the weather conditions.

Lawrenceville EMS and Fire department assisted the State Police in Mansfield.

————————————————————————————————————————————————

For more local stories follow Fontaine on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram