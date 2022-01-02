Fatal motor vehicle accident in Town of Italy

A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ITALY, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jan. 1, at approximately 2:30 a.m., Yates County Deputies responded to a report of a fatal motor vehicle accident on Italy Valley Road near the Yates County border.

Upon the deputies’ arrival, the Naples Fire Department had put out the fire as a result of the accident. A single occupant was observed in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and pronounced dead by a Yates County Coroner.

The Yates County Accident Investigation Unit was called to the scene and the occupant of the vehicle was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office for further examination and positive identification.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation at this time.