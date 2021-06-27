Fatal motorcycle crash in Schuyler County

ORANGE, N.Y. (WETM) — On Jun. 27, The Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office investigated a fatal motor vehicle accident involving one motorcycle on County Road 16 near Westerfield Road in the Town of Orange.

At approximately 4:05 p.m., Michael P. Thomas, of Beaver Dams, New York, was traveling east on County Road 16 when he lost control of his motorcycle causing it to travel off the roadway.

The motorcycle was found on the south side of the road and Thomas was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Monterey Fire Department, Beaver Dams Fire Department, Schuyler Ambulance and the New York State Forest Rangers assisted Schuyler County Deputies at the scene.