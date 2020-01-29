Fay’s Maple Products Co – Owner talks syrup concerns, season in flux

COLUMBIA CROSS ROADS, PA (WETM -TV) – Fay’s Maple Products expressed the season may actually be cut short.

Co-Owner Doug Fay said he is concerned that it is not cold enough.

‘This has not been a typical winter,” said Fay. “I’m concerned there’s going to be a short or early season. There’s no ice on the ponds and no snow cover. All indications say it might be an early season,” continued Fay.

Because of the lack of adequate temperatures, it’s been an uncertain year.

In regards to the production of sap, Fay admitted it won’t be impacted.

“It won’t impact the sap. The quality should not be impacted. It’s just the time of year you make it.”

There is an upcoming Open House at the facility in March, however that may change because of the weather.

There will still be a patron breakfast even if the Open House is held or not.

