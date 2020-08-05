FDA releases a growing list of dangerous hand sanitizers that you should NOT to use

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – According to CNN, the FDA’s list of dangerous hand sanitizers is growing significantly. The list is now topping 100.

Here is what you should look for when buying hand sanitizer:

1. Look for ethanol alcohol and isopropyl alcohol.

According to the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommend consumers use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent ethanol.

2. Make sure your hand sanitizer is not expired.

Check the expiration date. Look at the packaging of the hand sanitizer on the back and make sure that the expiration date is not past due. If it is, it is not good to use.

3. Make sure that your hand sanitizer does not contain Methanol.

Methanol is wood alcohol and it is toxic. According to the FDA, methanol is not an acceptable ingredient in any drug, including hand sanitizer, even if methanol is listed as an ingredient on the product label.

“Whether you use hand sanitizer or soap and water at the sink, the most important thing is that you clean your hands thoroughly. You want to cover all surfaces, get your fingertips, your thumbs, the front of your hands, and the back of your hands. Clean for a good amount of time and at least 20 seconds,” said Roberta Speroni, the Director of Infection Prevention at Arnot Health

Click here to see all of the hand sanitizers that the FDA is warning consumers to avoid.