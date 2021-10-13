FEMA denies individual aid for Steuben County

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Late Tuesday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul issues a statement concerning FEMA’s individual assistance denial for Steuben County.

“We must do everything in our power to help New Yorkers recover and rebuild from natural disasters. We will immediately appeal FEMA’s decision on Individual Assistance for Steuben County residents impacted by Tropical Storm Fred. The people of Steuben County have suffered enough, and it is our duty to work together to secure the federal funding they deserve.” GOV. KATHY HOCHUL

Last week 18 News reported President Biden approved the state’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration for eight counties, including Steuben and Tioga. The Governor said she was waiting for FEMA’s decision concerning individual assistance for those in Steuben County hit hard by the Tropical Storm Fred. It appears that decision was handed down Tuesday, according to Gov Hochul’s office.

