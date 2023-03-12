(WETM) – In entertainment news, anticipation is in the air at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles, as the building undergoes final preparations for tonight’s ninety-fifth academy awards ceremony.

The ‘champagne carpet’ is getting some finishing touches before receiving Hollywood’s biggest stars tonight!

In recent years, a lot of little-seen films were nominated for an award. But this year, many of the top contenders were big box office hits last year. They include “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Elvis” and “Everything Everywhere All At Once.”

Among the night’s expected highlights is a performance by Rihanna of her Oscar nominated song, “Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.

Lady Gaga was also originally supposed to perform her Oscar nominated tune, “Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”, but she had to pull out because her work in “the Joker” sequel conflicted with preparation. She is, however, expected to attend the event.

The awards will air live on ABC starting at 8:00PM and will be hosted by American television host, Jimmy Kimmel.