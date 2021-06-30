Final winners of ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ COVID-19 vaccine scholarship announced

NEW YORK (WETM) – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced the fifth and final round of winners of the ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ COVID-19 vaccine incentive for a full scholarship to a SUNY or CUNY school.

The winners will receive up to four years of full-time undergraduate study at any New York public college or university which includes the following components:

Tuition: An amount equal to tuition at the State or City University of New York’s in-state tuition rate.

Non-tuition Costs: Room and board and allowances for fees, books, supplies and transportation up to the cost-of-attendance at SUNY or CUNY colleges.

The fifth-round winners are:

Yueqi Diao, Broome County

Cristopher Tejada, Queens

Sawyer Pineda, Westchester County

James Robinson IV, Cayuga County

Ben Lesher, Westchester County

Amaya Thalappillil, Nassau County

Bryce Chua, Queens

Paige Geary, Monroe County

Talia Campbell, Westchester County

Kailey Annesi, Monroe County

New York State administered the random drawing and selected 10 winners a week over five weeks.

“Getting vaccinated is the key to our success defeating COVID-19 and restoring the economy, and this extraordinary incentive for the state’s young people has helped us put shots in arms across New York,” Governor Cuomo said. “This life-changing opportunity has helped us spread the word to an important demographic—12- to 17-year-olds—about the importance of getting vaccinated. I congratulate this week’s winners and look forward to seeing them thrive in our state.”

Federal COVID-19 relief and outreach funds will be used to cover the cost of this vaccination incentive program.

SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras said, “We continue to encourage our younger populations to realize the benefits of getting vaccinated to regain normalcy across New York State and on our campuses. The ‘Get A Shot to Make Your Future’ initiative continues to help us move forward and achieve this goal. My congratulations to the fifth round winners receiving this scholarship as we prepare to welcome them to SUNY’s colleges and universities, and our offerings for a high-quality education.”

The New York State Department of Health and New York State Higher Education Services Corporation have verified the vaccination status of winners.

More information on where to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or to schedule an appointment, is available here.