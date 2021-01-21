Finding a Way: Buffalo Bills Then and Now

[WETM]- “Humble and hungry” and “Find a way”.

These mantras guided the 2020 Buffalo Bills to their first AFC Championship games in more than 20 years. The team constantly found a way to succeed, on and off of the football field. This left fans reminiscing about the 1990s Super Bowl era, when the Bills competed for four straight titles.

There is no doubt this year’s Bills team has produced on the stat sheet, but they are truly unique. Inside One Bills Drive in Orchard Park, the Bills organization lives and breathes these words that were preached by the coaching staff.

“Whoever it is that’s in our building, we’re having fun,” Micah Hyde said this week. “We’re appreciating each other and that just correlates to us on the football field.”

Since taking over in 2017, Head Coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane believed this team was playoff and championship caliber, words that are seen throughout the Bills Facility in Buffalo.

“They held a high standard of excellence,” former player and Buffalo Bills Radio color commentator Steve Tasker added.

Despite the challenges and circumstances this season, this team found a way.

