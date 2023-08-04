HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Finger Lakes Boating Museum will be holding several day camps for kids next weekend that will feature multiple activities to participate in.

Kids ages 10 to 15 are invited to register for one of the Museum’s day camps that will take place on Aug. 12 and Aug. 15 through 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Museum.

The list of activities for the day include:

Sailing on a class K-boat

Private tour boat ride

Beginner Woodworking

Rowing lessons with experts

Paddling on the Dragon Boat

The camp will also include a New York State Boater Safety Course on Aug. 12.

Fees for the camp are $50 a day or $200 for 5 days. To register, please visit www.flbm.org/events.

For more information, please visit www.flbm.org or contact 607-569-2222.