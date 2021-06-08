Finger Lakes GrassRoots announces its return with concerts this July

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – As the COVID-19 pandemic recedes and the world begins to turn again, Finger Lakes GrassRoots Festival is announcing Finger Lakes GrassRoots Live.

The event will be a series of limited capacity, POD (Personal Outdoor Dance Space) based, one night concerts on the Infield Stage of the festival’s Trumansburg Fairgrounds location in Trumansburg, NY held July 9 through the 31st including Donna The Buffalo’s GrassRoots Festival Weekend, July 23-25.

Tickets are sold as PODS (Personal Outdoor Dance Space) accommodating up to 4

people and an additional dance area in front of the stage and Dance Tent on GrassRoots Weekend will be available to POD attendees who are fully vaccinated.

In addition, camping will be available surrounding concert weekends and reservations will open up via camping partner Hipcamp this week.

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.