Fire at former Al’s Tool Crib in southside of Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 7, at approximately 5:30 p.m., multiple fire departments responded to a reported structure fire at 828 Erie Street in the southside of Elmira.

According to our reporter on scene, the Elmira, Southport, Pine City, and Webb Mills Fire Departments responded to the scene.

Smoke appeared to be coming from the former Al’s Tool Crib in the abandoned plaza at 828 Erie Street.

The plaza was formerly home to Fay’s Drugs, Danny Discount, Al’s Tool Crib, Elmira Gymnastics Club, and Jim’s Gym.

Details regarding the blaze are limited at this time