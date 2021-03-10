Fire burns through mobile home in Horseheads area

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – 18 News was on the scene Wednesday night of a fire that sparked inside a mobile home in the Horseheads area. The fire caused major damage to the home.

It happed just after 8:30 p.m. inside the home located in Lot 72 of the Collingwood Mobile Home Park in Tompkins Corners. The mobile home park is located at 358 Chambers Road. Multiple fire crews arrived on the scene to help the Town and County Fire Department fight the fire.

Our reporter on the scene said the fire burned a hole into the roof, and the attached porch was destroyed. Fire officials did not say if anyone was home at the time of the fire.

Fire officials tell 18 News they are investigating the cause of the fire, and they plan to release more details tomorrow.

