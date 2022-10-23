HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — A reported structure fire Sunday afternoon brought multiple fire departments to the Applebee’s in Horseheads.

Sometime around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, a report of a structure fire at the Applebee’s came out.

Heavy smoke was soon seen billowing out of the vents towards the rear of the building as the fire seemed to intensify. Flames were seen coming from the roof before a ladder truck could pour water directly onto the fire from above.

Crews were then seen working their way inside and onto the roof of the building to locate and extinguish any hidden flames.

A worker at the restaurant said the fire started as a grease fire on one of the flat-top grills. He said they were trying everything to put the fire out in the kitchen, but it escalated and started “climbing up the wall.”

The building was evacuated, and according to another worker, everyone was reported out with no injuries.

Fire crews from Horseheads, Elmira Heights, Big Flats, and East Corning responded with help from New York State Police.

18 News will update the story if more information becomes available.