A home on Kiser Road in Horseheads on fire as fire crews worked to put out the flames.

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — Numerous fire departments responded to the scene of a working structure fire in Horseheads on Thursday.

The fire occurred at a home on Kiser Road, just off of Lattabrook Road east of the village, sometime before 7 p.m.

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the side of the house and out of various windows on the first and second floors.

Fire crews were working towards the side of the house where the chimney was located and could be seen ripping into the side of the house in order to extinguish the flames. Flames were not visible, but crews continued to work as heavy smoke escaped from the home.

Crews from Horseheads, Elmira Heights, and Breesport, responded to the fire.

It is unknown the cause of this fire at this time, 18 News attempted to reach out to firefighters at the scene, but no comment was given. It’s unaware if there were any injuries as a result of the fire.

We will continue to update the story as more information becomes available.