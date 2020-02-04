Crews responding to fire on County Route 28 in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire on the 3100 block of County Route 28, according to our reporter on the scene.

The fire is located near the Castel Grisch Winery and reports began to come in around 10:00 a.m.

Heavy smoke is seen coming from the scene, which remains active at this time, and reports indicate that departments from four counties (Chemung, Schulyer, Yates, and Steuben) are on scene.

Fire crews are pulling water out of a hydrant at the bottom of a hill and transporting it up to the scene, according to our reporter.

