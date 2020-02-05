Addison mobile home deemed a total loss after stove fire

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – Fire crews responded to a mobile home fire in Addison on Wednesday afternoon that started in a wood stove, according to the Addison 1st Assistant Fire Chief.

Gang Mills, Tuscarora, Woodhull, and Addison Fire Departments responded to the scene on Hallett Road near the intersection at County Route 1 around 2:45 p.m. to find the structure fully engulfed.

No one was home at the time of the fire and the home has been deemed a total loss due to water and heat damage.

18 News will have more from Addison when additional information becomes available.