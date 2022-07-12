TROUPSBURG, N.Y. (WETM) — On Tuesday evening, fire departments across the Twin Tiers responded to a fully-involved structure fire in Troupsburg.

Fire crews responded to a home on State Route 36 in Troupsburg to find flames coming from within the structure. Departments that responded include: Troupsburg, Knoxville, Rexville, Woodhull, Jasper, and Greenwood. Greenwood ambulance was also at the scene of the incident.

At the scene, 18 News spoke with the Troupsburg Fire Chief regarding the fire’s origin. The chief told our reporter on the scene “no comment”.

The Steuben Fire Investigator arrived at the home as multiple fire departments got the flames under control. It is unclear whether anyone was inside the home when the fire began. It is also unclear if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. 18 News will update this article as more information is released.