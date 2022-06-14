CANISTEO, NY (WETM) – A structure fire engulfed a home on Taylor St., in Canisteo around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to PEISH News, all occupants of the home are safe, but there was a pet dog that reportedly has not been found yet.

Steuben County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the Canisteo Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. PEISH News also reporting three other fire departments responded to the scene; North Hornell, South Hornell, and Greenwood Fire Departments. First responders reportedly quickly arrived at the scene.

In a video sent to 18 News by PEISH News, the home appears to be completely destroyed.

18 News will continue to report on this story as it develops and more information becomes available to us.