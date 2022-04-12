MAINESBURG, Pa. (WETM) — On Apr. 12, multiple fire departments responded to reports of a structure fire on Tice Road in Tioga County, Pennsylvania.

At approximately 5:30 p.m., firefighters arrived on scene to find a maple syrup barn engulfed in flames.

18 News spoke to the homeowner’s son who said his father was using the maple syrup evaporator in the barn. According to the homeowner’s son, his father left the barn to go back into his home when the fire broke out.

Fire departments working to extinguish the barn fire on Tice Road

According to the homeowner’s son, there were no injuries as a result of the fire.

Fire departments and EMS that responded to the scene include: Wellsboro FD, Mansfield Ambulance, Big Elm Volunteer Fire Department, Mansfield FD, and Blossburg FD.

The exact cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, the homeowner’s son noted that a flame was required for the syrup evaporator.