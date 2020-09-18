Fire reported on Lake Street in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Firefighters are at the scene of a fire on the 900 block of Lake Street in Elmira across from Burger King.

According to our reporter on the scene, a fire started inside a garage, but the cause is still under investigation. Captain Eric Barton of the Elmira Fire Department tells 18 News that there is exterior damage to the garage and an SUV inside was also damaged, but it’s not yet known if the fire was started by the car.









No injuries have been reported and Elmira Heights Fire Department provided mutual aid.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.