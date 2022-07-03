WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The busy streets of Watkins Glen were interrupted by sirens Sunday morning as fire trucks raced to a structure fire on state Route 14.

The fire broke out at the Chieftain Motel on SR 14 sometime after 11 a.m. According to the fire chief at the scene, they reported to 18 News that around 11:36 a.m. the first truck arrived at the motel to find multiple rooms on fire.

A task force was dispatched as seven departments responded to the motel to start an initial attack on the northwest corner of the building. A trench cut was put in place onto the roof building in an effort to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.

No injuries were reported as everyone was able to make it out of the building. Fire officials said that the first responders to the fire were able to check the rooms to make sure everyone was out of the building as more units arrived on the scene.

Traffic in the southbound lanes was blocked off for some time as trucks had to set up along that part of the road to stage water collection containers and hoses.

The full extent of the damage and how it started is unknown at this time as it’s pending investigation. The fire was deemed to be in the cleanup stages between 12:30 p.m. and 1 p.m.

State Police, Schuyler County Sheriff, Village of Watkins Glen Police, and Schuyler County Fire Investigators as well as New York State Fire were on the scene to assist and investigate.