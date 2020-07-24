Corning Inc. confirms small fire at Big Flats facility, cause under investigation

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Corning Inc. tells 18 News that a small fire broke out in an equipment area at the Corning Innovation Support Facility in Big Flats on Friday afternoon.

The company says that fire crews responded and all employees were safely evacuated while the fire was contained and extinguished. The cause of the fire is under investigation

Reports of the fire trucks first came into the 18 Newsroom shortly before 3 p.m. on Friday. No smoke or flames could be seen when reporters reached the scene.

The Innovation Support Center is one of the facilities where Corning’s Valor Glass is manufactured.

This is a developing story and 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.