Firefighter suffers medical emergency at NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls

MONTOUR FALLS, N.Y. (WETM) – A City of Watertown firefighter enrolled in the Recruit Firefighter Training Program at the NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls has been hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency, according to the City of Watertown Fire Department.

The emergency happened on Wednesday, March 3 during a training evaluation. The firefighter, identified by the fire department to NNY360 as Peyton Morse of LaFargeville, was transported to Schuyler Hospital and airlifted to Robert Packer in Sayre in serious condition.

Morse’s current condition is unknown at this time and the incident is currently under investigation by State Police.