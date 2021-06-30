Firefighters battle Southport mobile home fire in extreme heat

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Local firefighters battled a mobile home fire Wednesday evening in Southport on day four of a heatwave.

The fire broke out inside a mobile home at 1170 Sherman Avene. The owners were able to get themselves along with their animals out safely.

There was major damage reported to the structure of the home. Firefighters spent the evening hours putting out hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. The Southport and Elmira Fire Departments responded to the scene.