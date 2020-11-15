Firefighters respond to vehicle leaking fuel at Walmart

MANSFIELD, P.A. – According to First News Now, fire personnel responded with Rescue 2-8 from Mansfield Fire Department to a report of a fuel leak at Walmart in Richmond Township just before 1:30 p.m. Friday.

A pickup truck was sitting in a handicap space in row 8 of the Walmart parking lot was leaking fuel.

Fire personnel was able to contain the leak and put down something to absorb the fuel.

The crew was able to be cleared from the scene around 1:52 p.m., however, the driver of the pickup truck was waiting for someone to assist in fixing the issue that caused the leak.

No injuries were reported in this incident.