First Arena: Hockey returning to Elmira; EC hockey & other events expected

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hockey is coming back to the City of Elmira and First Arena.

On Wednesday the county introduced Steve Donner of Tadross Donner Sports and Entertainment, LLC., who says he plans to not only bring hockey to Elmira, but also a multitude of other events.

Donner says discussions are underway for an Elmira hockey team to enter the Federal Hockey League season already in progress, which would require changes to multiple team schedules. If the move is not possible, a new hockey would come to Elmira for the 2021-22 season.

Donner also says he is in talks to bring either lacrosse or soccer to Elmira, both of which he has ties with as a co-founder of the National Lacrosse League and with both Major League Soccer and the United Soccer League.

Elmira College President Lindsey said the college’s hockey programs will look to form a “strategic partnership” with First Arena but there are still details to work out to bring college hockey downtown.

Donner says discussions have also been had regarding a college hockey tournament in First Arena.

Donner says his group has already booked multiple concerts and comedy acts, including Frank Stallone and former Saturday Night Live cast member Jon Lovitz.

“This is just the beginning,” said Donner, who also announced that a national tattoo convention would be coming for three days to the building.

The rec rink is also expected to reopen in December for youth hockey and Donner says they plan to keep the arena open year-round for youth hockey.

“We’ve got a home run here,” said Chemung County Deputy Executive David Sheen, who also serves on the IDA.

Donner also said that Michael Tadross Jr., a Hollywood producer who worked as Assistant Director on the 2007 “I Am Legend”, is the partner in the LLC.