First Arena to be controlled by CCIDA until further notice

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Beginning July 16, The Chemung County Industrial Development Agency (CCIDA) will take functional control of First Arena.

In an official press release, the CCIDA announced the lease agreement with CAN-USA expires on July 16, 2021.

The CCIDA will take control of the arena, but it is intended to be a temporary situation. The CCIDA will consider all options for First Arena, as multiple organizations have expressed interest in the facility.

Each organization will have an opportunity to provide materials and meet with CCIDA leadership, including CAN-USA.

Robbie Nichols, the former tenant of First Arena, spoke to 18 Sports on July 7 and said he put a lot of money and time into the arena.

“[We] brought the arena back to life and after three years, especially a COVID year, where we paid a lot of the bills to keep the arena running,” Nichols added.

Nichols and CAN-USA have been trying to meet with the Chemung County IDA and/or Joseph Roman, the executive director for the CCIDA, for two years to discuss the deal. Roman told 18 Sports that the lack of an in-person meeting with CAN-USA is nothing personal. In fact, it has everything to do with collecting all of the appropriate financial information needed to negotiate.

18 News and 18 Sports will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.