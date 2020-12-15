First Arnot Health employees gets vaccinated for COVID-19

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Arnot Health officials and employees gathered today, while six feet apart, to witness history as the first Arnot Health employees received the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Arnot’s President and CEO, Jonathan Lawrence, the vaccines arrived at Arnot Tuesday morning.

Attendees were asked to socially distance, wear a mask, and remain in the lobby of Arnot before being escorted down to the vaccination location.

There was a line wrapped around the hallway of employees waiting to get the vaccine and were directed to each station of the process.

One of the first Arnot employees to get the vaccine was Kail Burfield who spoke with us out about this momentous occasion.

“We’re used to dealing with death a lot, but this is different. We don’t know what’s going to happen with a lot of these patients. They can decompensate very quickly and it’s been very disheartening because sometimes there’s just not much we can do and that’s why getting a vaccine and trusting the science is such an important thing because without this we’ll never get back to normal,” said Burfield, a registered ICU nurse at Arnot Health.

“I’ve been looking forward to this moment for a very long time. It’s been an extremely stressful year. We’ve been all working very hard, working long shifts, and extra shifts. We have a lot of sick people and it’s been very disheartening at times and it’s taken a toll on a lot of us. Hopefully, today is the start of a ‘new’ in this fight against COVID,” said Burfield.

Burfield also told 18 News that the vaccine was painless and that it was much like the flu vaccine.