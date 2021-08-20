First look at Jasper-Troupsburg High School after historic flooding

JASPER, N.Y. (WETM) — On Aug. 18, nearly four feet of water ran through the halls of Jasper-Troupsburg High School as historic flooding could be seen across Steuben County.

Late that evening, water could be seen coming towards the school and employees were preparing for the worst.

Superintendent LeeAnne Jordan said their facilities director, Lou Zver, was scrounging up sandbags as the parking lot started to fill with water. However, only so much could be done.

“The water breached the building,” said Jordan. “It came around the side of the building from off of the Cemetery Hill. Then, it just filled the rest of the entire building. [The school] was absolutely flooded.”

The halls, library, and classrooms were all destroyed.







As school starts in just over two weeks, Jordan and the rest of the school employees feel a sense of urgency.

“We’ve been working closely with Tom Crook, the Canisteo-Greenwood superintendent,” said Jordan. “We are looking at using the Greenwood building as a location for our high school. We did go over to Greenwood this morning to walk through the building and we’re pretty excited.”

For Jordan, it was emotional to see her alma mater destroyed from the flooding.

“It means a lot. This community means a lot to everybody,” said Jordan. “The school is the heartbeat of the community. We’ll get through it. [Our community] gets through things.”