First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads hosting fish fry for Kentucky tornado victims

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) — On December 21, the First Presbyterian Church of Horseheads is selling fish fries, cookies, and beverages to raise money for tornado victims in Kentucky.

Doug’s Fish Fry will sell food in the church parking lot on 2943 Westinghouse Road in Horseheads from 11:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the Presbyterian Disaster Assistance, to aid those affected by the recent devastating tornado in western Kentucky.

If you would like to place an order in advance, please call (607)753-9184 ext. 2 https://www.dougsfishfry.com/

