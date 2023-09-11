PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM)–Today, county officials and first responders from Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler Counties gathered at the Tri-County First Responder Park in remembrance of the first responders who gave their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony featured speeches on the importance of our first responders, including those who worked the day of the attacks and those who worked in the following days of search and rescue. The ceremony not only reflected on the heroic actions from the past but also on the current first responders and what they continue to do for us and our communities.

As part of the ninth annual ceremony, an award was presented to the First Responder of the Year, Steuben County’s Deputy Sheriff Brandon Owen. This award is presented to a first responder with exemplary behavior each year to recognize their dedication to their work and impact on their community.

From the 18 News Team, we are grateful for our first responders’ service and the commitment to our communities.