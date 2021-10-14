Five inmate attacks in four days at Southport Correctional Facility

(WETM) – The New York State Correctional Officers & Police Benevolent Association has reported five separate inmate attacks against corrections officers at the Southport Correctional Facility last week.

According to NYSCOPBA, some of the attacks involved inmates throwing feces and urine at officers in the maximum-security prison.

The first two incidents occurred on October 4 when a 26-year-old inmate serving time for strangulation, attempted robbery and burglary was removed from a hearing due to disruptive behavior and refusal to comply with procedures. After being removed from the hearing room, he refused to walk to his cell, so officers started carrying him by the arms and waist. While being taken back to his cell, the inmate attempted to spit at one of the escorting officers.

The inmate was taken to the ground with body holds but continued to resist until becoming compliant. Officers put a spit net on him and returned him to his cell.

Later that day while an officer was delivering lunch, an inmate threw urine and feces at the officer through a cell. The inmate is serving a 12 year sentence for assault in Orange County and is now facing new charges.

A third incident happened the morning of Oct. 5 when an inmate threw liquid determined to be Jevity, a nutrition formula, on an officer. The inmate is serving a 15 year sentence for manslaughter in Monroe County.

A fourth incident occurred on Oct. 6 when an officer observed an inmate wearing unauthorized beads around his neck. After being told to return the beads to his cell, the inmate told the officer he was going to “stick it up” and became disruptive to an ongoing program. The inmate, who was already in rear-fastened restraints, dropped to the floor and was partially able to remove his restraints by getting his foot free.

Officers placed leg strains on the inmate who spit an object onto the floor and kicked it away. Officers say the item was identified as a small, pen-like ceramic scalpel blade. The inmate was observed to have a scratch on his wrist and the officers reported no injuries.

The inmate is serving an 18 year sentence for manslaughter in the Bronx.

A fifth incident happened on Oct. 7 when an inmate threw liquid that smelled like urine at an officer. The officer reported no injuries and remained on duty. The inmate is serving an eight year sentence for attempted robbery and grand larceny of an automobile in Genesee County.