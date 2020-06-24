Five regions set to head to Phase Four on Friday, including Southern Tier, Finger Lakes

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — On Wednesday, New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said five regions in New York State are set to enter Phase Four on Friday. Those regions include Central New York, the Southern Tier, the North Country, the Mohawk Valley, and the Finger Lakes.

Cuomo also said that along with guidance released earlier in the day about the activities that will be allowed during Phase Four, religious gathering will be allowed to gather at a 33% capacity, which is up from 25%, and social gathering will be allowed to increase to 50 people from 25.

Cuomo said right now, they continue to study malls, movie theaters, and gyms, and don’t have any more information on when those businesses will be able to reopen.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now