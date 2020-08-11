Five Star Bank is consolidating branches

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five Star Bank is consolidating six branches due to a decline in customers using in-person services.

According to Banking Exchange, the $4 billion bank’s move will merge the branches into five other existing locations through the consolidation process. However, it is keeping two drive-thru facilities in areas where the regular branch is to close.

“Customers behaviors were forced to digital and it accelerated that experience. Once they’ve tried it, we’re finding that they’re not really going back to the branch. It took those people that were kind of late adopters, or not interested who were continuing to go into the branch and kind of forced them into a digital solution,” said Joseph Dugan, the Chief Experience and Go To Market Officer at Five Star Bank.

“This was not driven by COVID. Customers are using other means to bank with their banks. It’s digital, telephone, ATMs, interactive teller machines, etc. All of that is being accelerated because of COVID, but this is something that was started much before the pandemic,” said Sean Willett, the Chief Administration Officer at Five Star Bank.

Branches that are being impacted:

Bath and Avoca have consolidated into Bath West End

Elmira Heights has consolidated into Horseheads Our Downtown Elmira branch is unaffected



Batavia East has consolidated into Batavia West

Geneva has consolidated into Geneva Plaza Our Geneva Motor Bank, located at 65 Elizabeth Blackwell Street, will remain open and continue to provide transactions services through our 24-hour, drive-thru ATM’s.

