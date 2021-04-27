Five Star Bank relocating Elmira branch to 100 W. Water Street

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Five Star Bank will be relocating its Elmira branch to the 100 West Water Street building in July 2021, according to Amanda Antinore of Five Star Bank.

Plans for the bank’s current location on Lake Street are not known at this time.

18 News first reported on April 19 that Five Star Bank filed a permit to begin moving into the 100 West Water Street building.

In February 18 News also reported plans for an exterior ATM along Carl Proper Drive with plans for a drive-thru option. Five Star Bank confirmed on Tuesday that there will be “an exterior ATM kiosk and vestibule ATM will be accessible to customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.”

Drive-thru ATM proposed for Carl Proper Drive in Elmira

An Environmental Assessment Form in the plan says the drive-thru would not result in a substantial increase in traffic.

Elmira 2nd District Councilman, Brent Stermer said in January that he does not approve the location of the ATM.

“I think it’s interesting, it’d be a unique place for downtown,” Stermer said. “I don’t necessarily think that drive up would be a good idea. I mean a walk up kiosk—I think that’s an awesome idea, because it helps you know, add dimension to the neighborhood. But as far as drive I would be very concerned because you wouldn’t be able to put another car, you know along beside it.”

The bank says that the new branch “will be the second to feature Five Star’s new reimagined design, featuring a blend of new technology and the comfort of community banking with branch associates on hand.”







“We are very pleased to support the revitalization of downtown Elmira with our move to 100 West Water Street,” said Martin K. Birmingham, President and CEO of Five Star Bank. “In this new and redesigned branch, our associates will continue to provide the personalized service that customers have come to expect from Five Star Bank as well as advanced digital banking services. We look forward to growing our presence in the Elmira community as we offer education, advice and banking, investment and insurance solutions to help customers improve their financial well-being.”