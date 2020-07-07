Flags flown at half-staff in NY for fallen soldier

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – A 21-year-old Fort Drum Soldier who died last week in Afghanistan is being honored by New York State.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today directed flags on state government buildings to remain at half-staff in recognition of a Fort Drum Soldier who died in Afghanistan on Friday, July 3.
Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, age 21, died as the result of a vehicle rollover accident in Farah, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation. Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team. He was from San Antonio, Texas.
“On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend our prayers and condolences to Spc. Vincent Ibarria’s family, loved ones and fellow soldiers deployed from Fort Drum,” Governor Cuomo said. “We are deeply saddened by his loss and join his fellow soldiers, family, and friends in honoring his service to our nation.”
Flags in the state are currently kept at half-staff in tribute to the victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.