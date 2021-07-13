Flash Flood Watch in effect from Tuesday afternoon until 12:00 AM Wednesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

* WHERE: Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast   Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Steuben and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming. 

* WHEN: From 2:00pm until Midnight tonight.

* PRIMARY THREATS: Thunderstorms are again expected to form over the area this   afternoon and evening bringing torrential rainfall to some locations within a short period of time. Rainfall rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour are possible from the strongest storms.

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

