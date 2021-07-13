Flash Flood Watch in effect from Tuesday afternoon until 12:00 AM Wednesday

(WETM) - Gov. Cuomo announced that all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. The agency is also working with the federal government to ensure this aid, which has brought in more than $2.5 billion in food assistance to New Yorkers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will continue beyond July.

"The pandemic exposed glaring inequalities in food access across the state and only made it harder for the many families who were already struggling with food insecurity," Governor Cuomo said. "By providing SNAP recipients with the maximum benefits possible, we are working to ensure every New Yorker can put food on the table during their time in need."