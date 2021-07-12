Flash Flood Watch in effect Monday afternoon through early Tuesday

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:
FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHERE: Flash Flood Watch for portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania, including the following areas, in central New York, Broome, Chemung, Chenango, Delaware, Steuben, Sullivan and Tioga. In northeast Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Northern Wayne, Pike, Southern Wayne and Susquehanna. * WHEN: From 2 PM this afternoon through late tonight. * PRIMARY THREATS: Heavy rainfall from overnight has saturated the grounds and local streams and creeks are still running higher than normal. Additional rainfall amounts of isolated 1-2 inches expected this afternoon into the early evening that could lead to additional flash flooding. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.