Flash Flood Watch in effect starting this evening

(WETM) - The University of Rochester is continuing its initiative with the Wilmot Cancer Institute to Promote Health. Prevent Cancer through free, virtual classes on cancer and chronic disease prevention.

Promote Health. Prevent Cancer., an initiative with UR Medicine's Center for Community Health & Prevention and Wilmot Cancer Institute, empowers participants to make healthy lifestyle changes. Participants take part in eight free classes, one per week, over Zoom that consist of 40 minutes of nutrition education and 20 minutes of exercise. Class facilitators, as well as fellow attendees, help motivate participants to make and maintain changes in diet, physical activity and overall wellness. These lifestyle changes have been shown to lower the risk of certain cancers and other chronic diseases, while increasing overall health.