Flash Flood Watch in effect starting this evening

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following: * WHAT: Flash Flood Watch * WHERE: Bradford, Cortland, Chemung, Madison, Northern Oneida, Onondaga, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern Oneida, Steuben, Tioga (N.Y.), Tompkins and Yates Counties. * WHEN: From 5:00 PM Tuesday through 8:00 AM Thursday morning. * IMPACTS: Scattered heavy rain showers and thunderstorms are expected out ahead of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred this afternoon through this evening. The remnants of Fred will push through Wednesday into early Thursday morning. Localized rainfall amounts over 5 inches will be possible and this would lead to flash flooding in some areas. Heavy rainfall may cause rapid rises on creeks and streams, leading to flash flooding. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.