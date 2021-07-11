Flash Flood Watch in effect Sunday night through Monday morning

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued the following:

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING…

•WHERE…Broome, Chemung, Steuben, Schuyler, Tioga, & Tompkins Counties in New York. In Pennsylvania, Bradford and Susquehanna Counties.

•WHEN…Until 12 pm Monday 

•PRIMARY THREATS…Parts of the area have already received significant rainfall   during the past several days. Additional heavy rainfall may cause   localized flash flooding, especially poor drainage areas and locations that have very wet soils from recent rains.

•REMEMBER…Showers will develop this afternoon, becoming heavy at times this   evening into Monday morning, with thunder also possible.


You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

