BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – With rising temperatures and melting snow, the National Weather Service in Binghamton has officially declared March 14-18, 2022 as Flood Safety Awareness Week in the Twin Tiers and Central New York.

Experts and officials are reminding New York residents this week to be aware and prepared for any potential flooding events that could likely occur due to snow melt, high river water levels, or intense rainfall events. This is especially common around the start of the spring season when the average temperature begins to rise.

Each day this week, the National Weather Service in Binghamton posts a topic regarding tips and facts about flood safety in the region. Tuesday’s topic, for example, is about the commonly used phrase, “turn around don’t drown.” This phrase is a National Weather Service campaign used to educate people about the hazards of driving a vehicle or walking through flood waters.

“If you’re encountering either standing water or certainly fast moving water, you just don’t wanna go through it,” said James Brewster, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Binghamton. “You never know what the road condition is like underneath that flowing water and it does not take that much water to pick up cars and even the larger trucks.”

According to experts, just six inches of running water can knock an adult off their feet. Twelve inches is enough to carry away most small cars, while twenty-four inches can carry away much larger vehicles, including trucks and school buses.

The National Weather Service also reminds residents to be aware of different types of flood hazards, including flash flooding and river flooding. Flash flooding are floods that happen in a flash, generally six hours within the immediate cause. Causes include heavy rain, ice jams, levee or dam failures.

River flooding occurs when river levels rise and overflow their banks or the edges of their main channel to inundate areas that are normally dry. River flooding can be caused by heavy rain, rapid snowmelt and ice jams.

Residents are also advised to stock up on three days worth of food and drinking water in case a major flooding event is issued. Residents can find forecasts and hazardous weather conditions by visiting weather.gov, the home page of the National Weather Service.