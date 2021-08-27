Flooding cleanup continues in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Pa. (WETM) — A week after historic flooding severely impacted towns across the Twin Tiers, the cleanup process is just getting started in Knoxville, Pennsylvania.

Carl Cox, emergency management coordinator for the Knoxville Borough, said the Small Business Administration and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) were in town on Aug. 26.

“We did meet the Small Business Administration threshold and they have started the paperwork,” said Cox. “As soon as things go through the proper channels, then we’ll be able to get some help for our businesses and residences.”

One of those residents is John Zuck. His home felt the brunt of the storm on Aug. 18.

“At 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, firemen came to the door and said they were evacuating across the street,” said Zuck. “Five minutes later, approximately, they came and said, ‘You have one minute and thirty seconds to get out and go to the fire hall’.”

Zuck evacuated his home and went to his wife’s sisters house to sleep. However, he was in shock when he returned.

“We saw right away that it was much worse than we anticipated, but it was dark,” said Zuck. ” I went to bed and tried to sleep. I got up at 6 a.m., saw the foundation is gone, and only a little bit [was still] holding in the corners.”

The Small Business Administration stopped by his home and evaluated the aftermath. They told Zuck his home was amongst those hit the hardest. According to Zuck, the damage to his home is upwards of $100,000. However, he is in good spirits and grateful to the community.

“Neighbors brought us cookies and Gatorade,” said Zuck. “I don’t know what to say except thanks to everyone for all of your help, support, especially your prayer support. We know that somehow, someway, God is working all things together for the good according to His purpose.”