Flooding risk update in the Southern Tier

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – The Binghamton Forecast Office announced potential flooding hazards in Central and Eastern New York as a flash flood watch continues in parts of New York, including Tioga, Broome, Chenango, Otsego, Delaware, and Sullivan Counties.

Officials in the Northern Tier are monitoring these heavy rains as the waters flow into the Susquehanna river, which runs across the state line. While the main river is currently set to handle this rain, forecasters are worried about the smaller creeks and streams as we head into the night.

Now, areas as far as the Catskill Mountains are facing dangerous flooding conditions.

“The largest amount of rainfall that we’ve seen so far has been mostly to the west over the Catskill region and out into the Poconos of Northeast Pennsylvania,” Binghamton Forecaster Adam Gill said. “There’s been quite a few small tributaries across Sullivan County into the Western Catskills.”

Officials are now warning residents about potential flooding hazards across Steuben, Yates, and Tioga Counties. These warnings are in effect until later this Tuesday evening.

Check out the latest weather information here.