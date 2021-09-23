Flooding Updates following heavy rain in Twin Tiers

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- As a strong cold front moved through today we saw heavy rain and some flooding. Although the rain has wrapped up we are still seeing flooding, especially in roadways, creeks, and rivers as runoff continues.

Several storm reports for the area have been filed and some of them include reports of minor flooding in Steuben County, New York, and in Pennsylvania: Tioga, and Bradford County. Some areas within the Twin Tiers have reported heavy rain of two to three inches since midnight.

18 News checked in with some of the areas that were hit hard by flash flooding about a month ago. One local area, Woodhull, has not had any problems with flooding yet. After the last flooding event in Mid-August, they took preemptive measures to make sure they do not see flooding as they did before.

John Eggleston, a Heavy Equipment Operator for the Steuben County Highway Department, in the Woodhull District spoke on what they saw from the rainfall so far. “We’ve had some minor flooding, but as of right now, everything is holding well, nothing major. All the maintenance work we’ve done in the stream beds is paid off, and everything is doing okay right now, but we sure don’t need any more.,”

Knoxville, Pennsylvania, was also impacted back in mid-August by the flash flooding. But has been safe from the flooding waters. But even after the rain has stopped, the waters are rising close to the shore in the creeks and rivers.

The biggest advice as always with the flooding, turn around don’t drown.