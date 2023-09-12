(WETM) – Guthrie will be hosting multiple flu shot clinics in the area beginning this week.

So far, Guthrie has scheduled the following flu shot clinics:

Guthrie Southport Family Practice

Thursday, Sept. 14, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, Sept. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 27, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 28, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Guthrie Wellsboro

Saturday, Sept. 16, 8 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 21, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guthrie Southern Tier Pediatrics

Thursday, Sept. 21, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 4, 1-5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Guthrie Ithaca Hanshaw Road

Friday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments for these clinics are required to ensure availability of flu shots. You can schedule an appointment though eGuthrie or by calling Central Scheduling at 866-488-4743.

Guthrie encourages everyone to receive their flu shot as soon as possible to increase protection this flu season, but especially those most at risk, such as young children, elderly people, pregnant women and people with pre-existing health conditions.

For a complete list of scheduled flu clinics, visit www.Guthrie.org/FluShots.